New Disney Toys from Hasbro Arrive on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.

What’s Happening:

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it!

Right as the calendar changed to 2022 the Hasbro dropped a great selection of Disney toys designed for the most imaginative of fans. Among the new items to arrive are toys themed to: Frozen Disney Villains Raya and the Last Dragon

The new merchandise is available now on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Frozen Summertime Olaf Figure – $10.49

Disney Princess Secret Styles Magic Glitter Wand Wave 1 Case – $62.99

Raya and the Last Dragon Raya, Ongis, and Noi Doll Pack – $26.99

Raya and the Last Dragon Sisu Family Doll Pack – $26.99

Disney Villains Maleficent's Flames of Fury Doll – $26.99