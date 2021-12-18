Cheetah Hunt Reopens With a Fresh Coat of Paint at Busch Gardens Tampa

Following a complete repaint of the track, Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens Tampa reopened today looking better than ever!

What’s Happening:

Cheetah Hunt was closed for refurbishment from October 11th through December 17th.

During this refurbishment, the track and supports were given a fresh coat of paint in the same colors, now looking as fresh as it did when the coaster first opened in 2011.

Busch Gardens has been hyping up the return of Cheetah Hunt all week on their Twitter account:

Only three more sleeps until we’re riding Cheetah Hunt again🥲 Who‘s excited?! pic.twitter.com/im8llv7Yqx — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 15, 2021

Tomorrow, tomorrow… you’re only a day away 🥲 pic.twitter.com/qwJMAgjFsG — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 17, 2021

Today, the park tweeted out this video showcasing the beautifully refreshed coaster:

That fresh coat of paint just hits different 🎨 Cheetah Hunt has officially reopened! pic.twitter.com/iQ6Ob6dGfj — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 18, 2021

