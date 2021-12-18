Cheetah Hunt Reopens With a Fresh Coat of Paint at Busch Gardens Tampa

Following a complete repaint of the track, Cheetah Hunt at Busch Gardens Tampa reopened today looking better than ever!
What’s Happening:
- Cheetah Hunt was closed for refurbishment from October 11th through December 17th.
- During this refurbishment, the track and supports were given a fresh coat of paint in the same colors, now looking as fresh as it did when the coaster first opened in 2011.
- Busch Gardens has been hyping up the return of Cheetah Hunt all week on their Twitter account:
Only three more sleeps until we’re riding Cheetah Hunt again🥲 Who‘s excited?! pic.twitter.com/im8llv7Yqx
— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 15, 2021
Tomorrow, tomorrow… you’re only a day away 🥲 pic.twitter.com/qwJMAgjFsG
— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 17, 2021
- Today, the park tweeted out this video showcasing the beautifully refreshed coaster:
That fresh coat of paint just hits different 🎨 Cheetah Hunt has officially reopened! pic.twitter.com/iQ6Ob6dGfj
— Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (@BuschGardens) December 18, 2021
More Busch Gardens Tampa News:
- Busch Gardens Tampa visitors now have the chance to build a bear, elephant, penguin and many other animals you can find in the park, at the new Build-A-Bear Workshop located in the Moroccan Village.
- Adventure Island, the neighboring water park to Busch Gardens Tampa, recently announced the addition of two thrilling new slides to open next March.
- Following multiple setbacks and delays, Busch Gardens’ newest roller coaster, Iron Gwazi, is set to finally open next March!