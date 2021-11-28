Build-A-Bear Workshop Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa with Exclusive Merchandise

Busch Gardens Tampa is the latest in a long line of theme parks to get an in-park Build-A-Bear Workshop, which opened last week in the Moroccan Village, near the park’s main entrance.
What’s Happening:
- Busch Gardens Tampa visitors now have the chance to build a bear, elephant, penguin and many other animals you can find in the park, at the new Build-A-Bear Workshop located in the Moroccan Village.
- The shop features exclusive Busch Gardens clothing items and accessories, including T-shirts and special bear carriers. You can even build your own Sesame Street character.
- Additional exclusive furry friends and accessories will be added to the store in the coming months.
- Back in July, a Build-A-Bear Workshop also opened inside Busch Gardens’ sister park, SeaWorld Orlando.
About Build-A-Bear, Inc.
- Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on “adding a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments.
- Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations provide guests of all ages in a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection.