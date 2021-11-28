Build-A-Bear Workshop Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa with Exclusive Merchandise

Busch Gardens Tampa is the latest in a long line of theme parks to get an in-park Build-A-Bear Workshop, which opened last week in the Moroccan Village, near the park’s main entrance.

What’s Happening:

Busch Gardens Tampa visitors now have the chance to build a bear, elephant, penguin and many other animals you can find in the park, at the new Build-A-Bear Workshop located in the Moroccan Village.

The shop features exclusive Busch Gardens clothing items and accessories, including T-shirts and special bear carriers. You can even build your own Sesame Street character.

Additional exclusive furry friends and accessories will be added to the store in the coming months.

