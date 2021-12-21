“Luca,” “Encanto,” and “Raya and the Last Dragon” Lead The Nominations for the Walt Disney Company for the 49th Annie Awards

The nominations for the 49th Annie Awards have been announced, and Luca, Encanto, and Raya and the Last Dragon are the most nominated titles from the Walt Disney Company.
- The nominees for the 49th Annie Awards, celebrating contributions to the art of animation that exhibit excellence in animation have been announced today by ASIFA Hollywood.
- The Walt Disney Company, through its various arms and studios, have garnered numerous nominations this year, with 9 nominations for Encanto and 10 for Raya and the Last Dragon from Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Luca from Pixar Animation Studios earning 8 nominations.
- Other noms include some for Amphibia and Muppet Babies, as well as Marvel and Star Wars projects like What If…? and Star Wars: Visions.
- Here is a list of Nominees for the Walt Disney Company at this year’s Annie Awards:
- Best Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Best Sponsored
- WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial” Title Sequence
- Best TV/Media – Preschool
- Muppet Babies – “GONZO-RELLA” – OddBot Inc.
- Best TV/Media – Children
- Amphibia – “True Colors” – Walt Disney Television Animation
- Dug Days – “Science” – Pixar Animation Studios
- Best TV/Media – General Audience
- Bob’s Burgers – “Fingers-Loose” – 20th TV/Bento Box Animation
- Star Wars: Visions – “The Duel” – Kamikaze Douga
- Best FX – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Best Character Animation – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Dave Hardin
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Tarun Lak
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jennifer Hager
- Best Character Animation – Live Action
- Flora & Ulysses – Disney – Framestore – Thomas Becker, Daniel Cavalcante, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Thiago Martins
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Marvel Studios – Weta Digital – Karl Rapley, Sebastian Trujillo, Richard John Moore, Merlin Bela Wassilij Maertz, Pascal Raimbault
- Y: The Last Man – FX Productions – Industrial Light & Magic – Industrial Light & Magic Animation Team
- Best Character Animation – Video Game
- Disney Wonderful Worlds – Ludia
- Best Character Design – Feature
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Deanna Marsigliese
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Ami Thompson
- Ron’s Gone Wrong – Locksmith Animation/20th Century Studios – Julien Bizet
- Best Direction – TV/Media
- Amphibia – “True Colors” – Walt Disney Television Animation – Jenn Strickland, Kyler Spears
- Best Direction – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Charise Castro Smith
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Enrico Casarosa
- Best Music – TV/Media
- Mira, Royal Detective – “The Eid Mystery” – Wild Canary Animation – Amritha Vaz, Matthew Tishler, Jeannie Lurie
- Best Music – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Lin-Manuel Miranda, Germaine Franco
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Dan Romer
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – James Newton Howard, Jhene Aiko
- Best Production Design – Feature
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Paul Felix, Mingjue Helen Chen, Cory Loftis
- Ron’s Gone Wrong – Locksmith Animation/20th Century Studios – Aurelien Predal, Till Nowak, Nathan Crowley
- Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
- The Ghost and Molly McGee – “All Systems No” – Walt Disney Television Animation – Johnny Castuciano
- Best Storyboarding – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jason Hand
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Luis Logam
- Best Voice Acting – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – John Leguizamo (Bruno)
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel)
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Jack Dylan Grazer (Alberto Scorfano)
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Kelly Marie Tran (Raya)
- Best Writing – TV/Media
- Muppet Babies – “Gonzo-Rella” – Oddbot, Inc. – Ghia Godfree
- Best Writing – Feature
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Jesse Andrews, Mike Jones
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim
- Best Editorial – TV/Media
- Amphibia – “True Colors” – Walt Disney Television Animation – Jennifer Calbi, Julie Anne Lau, Yoonah Yim, Andrew Sorcini, David Vasquez
- What If…? – “What if…Ultron Won?” – Marvel Studios – Joel Fisher, Graham Fisher, Sharia Davis, Basuki Juwono, Adam Spieckerman
- Best Editorial – Feature
- Encanto – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Jeremy Milton, John Wheeler, Pace Paulsen, Brian Estrada
- Luca – Pixar Animation Studios – Catherine Apple, Jason Hudak, Jennifer Jew, Tim Fox, David Suther
- Raya and the Last Dragon – Walt Disney Animation Studios – Fabienne Rawley, Shannon Stein, Todd Fulkerson, Rick Hammel, Brian Millman
- A full list of nominees for the 49th Annies can be found at their official site here.
- The 49th Annual Annie Awards will take place on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles, California.