Bring Home the Bounty: Star Wars: Battlefront II ARC Trooper Action Figures Available for Pre-Order

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! This week Hasbro has introduced four new action figures inspired by the Star Wars: Battlefront II video game to their Black Series and Vintage Collection lines.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Hasbro just keeps the collectibles coming and this week they are celebrating the fan favorite Star Wars game Battlefront II with a variety of ARC Trooper action figures.

with a variety of ARC Trooper action figures. The new reveals include three styles for The Vintage Collection (3 3/4-inch) and one design for The Black Series (6-inch).

One version is available at mass retailers and the three other styles are exclusive to Entertainment Earth Big Bad Toy Store GameStop

All four figures are available for pre-order and are expected to ship to fans in April 2022. Links to the individual items can be found below.

More Bring Home the Bounty:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bring Home the Bounty Round Up or search by week: