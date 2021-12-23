Lovepop Cards and Gifts is Now Open in Downtown Disney at The Disneyland Resort

Lovepop, leading designer of magical pop-up cards and gifts, opened their doors to a new retail store yesterday, November 22, 2021,at the Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney District.
What’s Happening:
- The storefront will feature Lovepop’s latest Disney designs as well as a full suite of product offerings. This will be Lovepop’s first store to feature its dedicated Lovepop Flower Shop, highlighting the entire assortment of Lovepop’s handcrafted flower bouquets and flower products.
- at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA. The new brick-and-mortar is Lovepop’s second storefront on a Disney property, with the first opening at Disney Springs in Orlando, FL in Fall 2020.
- This new store marks Lovepop’s sixth retail opening in the U.S. since the beginning of 2020 with plans for three additional new stores in 2022.
More Downtown Disney News:
