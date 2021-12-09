Photos: “The Book of Boba Fett” Photo-Op Pops Up at the Downtown Disney District

An all-new photo opportunity advertising the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett popped up today outside the Star Wars Trading Post at the Downtown Disney District.

Our own Mike Celestino was able to capture these photos of Boba Fett’s new throne from the upcoming series. The photo-op proved to be quite popular with guests passing by.

This is, of course, Bib Fortuna’s former throne, that Boba Fett took for himself at the very end of The Mandalorian season 2.

The detail work is quite impressive for a photo-op.

The photo-op is located right outside the Star Wars Trading Post in Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort.

There’s also quite a bit of merchandise for The Book of Boba Fett available at the Trading Post:

About The Book of Boba Fett:

, a thrilling adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th, 2022.