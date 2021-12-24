Disneyland Paris Begins Work on The Disneyland Hotel’s Royal Transformation

Back in April, a massive transformation of the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris was announced. After several months of preparation, work on the remodel has begun.

What’s Happening:

The months of preparation has readied the site for all the work to come, including removing old furniture pieces, many of which have been made available to Cast Members.

As part of the resort’s ongoing efforts to support the surrounding community, Disneyland Paris also took this opportunity to donate more than 1,500 furniture pieces to three organizations supporting local communities.

When the Disneyland Hotel reopens, it will take on a royal theme with beautifully decorated rooms and suites inspired by animated classics such as Beauty and the Beast , Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty , as well as more recent hits such as Tangled and Frozen .

, and , as well as more recent hits such as and . All hotel areas will be upgraded and redesigned to offer enhanced accommodations with upgraded technologies, from online check-in to in-room connectivity. There will also be expansions to the boutique and fitness areas, featuring an extended pool, spa and gym.

The Princess for a Day experience will also return, reimagined to provide an even more royal experience. The culinary offering will be improved and even extend into the lobby.

An additional lounge will also be created to provide hotel guests even more choice in how they spend their stay, along with tasty food and beverage offerings.

The hotel’s exterior will retain its charming Victorian lines and continue to blend harmoniously into the world of Disneyland Paris’ Main Street, U.S.A. with the facades, roofs and woodwork to be completely refurbished, as well as the hotel's parking area.

