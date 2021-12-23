Disneyland Paris Cancels New Year’s Eve Party Due to the Spread of the Omicron Variant

Given the latest measures from authorities for New Year’s Eve throughout France and the current state of COVID in Europe, Disney will cancel the special New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Due to the current situation and safety mandates from French authorities on December 31, 2021 throughout France, Disneyland Paris has made the difficult decision to cancel the special New Year’s Eve Party at Disneyland Park.

If you decide to keep your booking, your Disney New Year’s Eve Party ticket will be canceled and refunded.​

If you wish to cancel your entire booking, you can change or cancel your booking without fees and receive a full refund up to 7 days before your arrival, excluding insurance and/or transport fees, if applicable.​

Guests who want to celebrate the New Year at Disneyland Paris and have a valid ticket for the day are more than welcome to enjoy both Disney Parks on December 31, 2021 for an exceptionally extended day of fun from 9am until 12:30am at Walt Disney Studios Park and until 1am at Disneyland Park.

In addition to Disneyland Paris’ seasonal Christmas products and attractions, guests will enjoy extra entertainment for the New Year’s Eve evening at Disneyland Park such as selfie spots with Disney Characters, an exclusive parade and shows. ​