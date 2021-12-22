Work is Currently Being Performed on the Francois Truffaut Esplanade at the Crossroad Between Disneyland Paris and Walt Disney Studios Park to Optimize the Guest Experience

In order to optimize the guest experience as soon as they arrive, work is currently being performed on the Francois Truffaut esplanade at the crossroad between Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park and the North and South sides of the Marne-La-Vallée Chessy station. What’s Happening: In addition to Disneyland Paris enhancing the security check capabilities at the Park entrance and reducing guests’ waiting time, these works will make it possible to offer an improved workstation ergonomics for the Cast Members and employees who work in the current tents.

Walt Disney Imagineering Paris Design & Show Quality imagined a brand-new open metal structure of nearly 1,000 square meters which combines a Belle Époque and industrial style for the esplanade, the first building of which has recently been open to the public. The entire construction will involve a wide variety of raw materials such as, cast iron, steel, zinc, wood, natural stone and the use of metal and glass to lighten and refine the structure shapes. This is real craftsman work, which will be completed by about fifteen suppliers and local manufacturing plants.

Remaining works will be carried out in phases for two years, so as to avoid disrupting access to the Parks as much as possible, while maintaining security check efficiency.

Check out this video posted by Disneyland Paris on YouTube to take a closer look at the infrastructure underway at the park. What They’re Saying: Natalie Piette-Caron, the Art Director in charge of Walt Disney Studios Park and Disney Village says: “We have been working on this project for two years, in collaboration with the Security division” “We drew our inspiration from covered market buildings, such as the Baltard one, while making sure to bring a Disney touch to every single detail so that guests can be immersed as soon as they arrive.”

