The Latest Collectible Attraction Key Featuring Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Releases at Disneyland Paris Resort on Friday, January 14, 2022

To infinity and beyond! The Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Collectible Attraction Key will be released at the Disneyland Paris Resort on Friday, January 14, 2022!

The Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast Collectible Attraction Key is a limited edition of 2006, and has a retail price of 27€.

Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 6 PM CET. “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 12 PM CET.

The sale will take place at Constellations in Discoveryland at 9 AM CET– with a limit of 2 units per transaction.

Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.

