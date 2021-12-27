Disney Highlights Unique Masterclass with Artist Who Worked on Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

Marvel is taking over Disneyland Paris, with this year’s debut of Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel and the opening of Avengers Campus next year at Walt Disney Studios Paris. The Disney Parks Blog is celebrating Marvel at Disneyland Paris with a look back at a unique masterclass.

What’s Happening:

The world’s first Marvel-inspired hotel, Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, opened this past June.

Upon opening the hotel, Disneyland Paris organized a unique masterclass with Marvel Comics artist, Olivier Coipel, for students studying at a famous French artistic school, Gobelins, l’Ecole de l’Image, to learn about his journey to becoming one of the 110 Marvel artists who created art displayed at Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

You can learn all about Olivier’s inspiring artistic experience and on how he redesigned and reinvented one of the most iconic superheroes of the Marvel universe, Thor, which is displayed on the second floor of the hotel, in the video below:

The Disney Parks Blog also noted to keep an eye on @disneylandparis on TikTok and Instagram for continuing updates on Avengers Campus, which will be opening at Walt Disney Studios Paris in summer 2022.

