Artist Liam Brazier Unveil New Christmas Art for Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel

British artist Liam Brazier, who has produced several pieces of Marvel artwork for Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, recently unveiled a giant new piece at Disneyland Paris created especially for the holiday season.
What’s Happening:
- Brazier contributed many pieces to the various suites and rooms at the hotel, although he has yet to see them in person (as of recording of the video below, at least).
- The video highlights a brand new decoration just for the holidays, an ornament with Iron Man artwork on it, located right next to the hotel’s Christmas tree.
- Brazier also goes over his laborious drawing process, including a potential Hidden Mickey on the ornament.
- You can check out Brazier talking about his work on Disney's Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel for yourself by viewing the video below:
