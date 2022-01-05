Artist Jerrod Maruyama Reveals Dates He’ll Be Appearing at the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Jerrod Maruyama, a featured artist at this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, posted his schedule on Instagram of the days he will be at the festival’s Wonderground Gallery Tent.

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts starts next week and there will be plenty of food and art offerings coming to the festival, including art booths scattered throughout the park featuring some of your favorite Disney artists!

Jerrod Maruyama returns to the festival this year and his art will be available at the Wonderground Gallery Booth for the entire run of the festival from January 14 – February 21, 2022.

Jerrod Maruyama is an illustrator that specializes in cute character designs with clients such as Disney, Netflix, Target and many more!

