Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle Confirms Ride Testing Occurring on “Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind” at EPCOT

by | Dec 13, 2021 2:09 PM Pacific Time

Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle has confirmed that ride testing is taking place on the highly-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney World Resort President Jeff Vahle has taken to Instagram to show off an update to the progress as well as an early test ride of the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coming to EPCOT.
  • The attraction, set to open in Summer of 2022, is still mostly under wraps, so Vahle didn’t show off anything from inside the new experience, just himself with some of the crew outside the former Universe of Energy at EPCOT, the building that will soon house the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed coaster.
  • Vahle captioned the photoset: “After getting an update on the latest progress and an early test ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, I have three words: it is AWESOME!!! Thank you to the teams at Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney World who are bringing this amazing attraction to life. I’m looking forward to seeing the finishing touches over the next several months and can’t wait for you to get a look when it opens at EPCOT next summer as part of the park’s transformation!”
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind was the subject of a recent article in Entertainment Weekly, where an interview with Imagineer Wyatt Winter revealed new details of the attraction, including a description that the overall thrill factor of the attraction “lies somewhere between Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.”
  • We also learned that the story of the attraction will take place in EPCOT’s first “Other-World Showcase Pavilion,” the “Wonders of Xandar,” with Winter adding that "They wanted to come to Earth and reach out and talk about their people, technology, and culture. We've done that at Epcot for years where we've had other countries come and show their cultures. As you come in, we're invited to start to learn about the similarities and how we're all connected. They want to learn as much about us as teaching all of us on earth about Xandar."
  • Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to open at EPCOT in the Summer of 2022.

