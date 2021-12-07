Entertainment Weekly Previews EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Removes References to “Animatronics”

Entertainment Weekly gives us all an inside look at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind with their exclusive preview of the latest attraction coming to EPCOT. However, while a previous version of the story mentioned animatronics being part of the adventure, those references have since been removed.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Weekly conducted an interview with Wyatt Winter from Walt Disney Imagineering that shares new details on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT.
- The story revealed new details and, originally, seemed to confirm the presence of Audio-Animatronics in the upcoming attraction.
- Unfortunately, an updated version of the story on EW’s site has removed mentions of animatronics — although it’s unclear whether this means that they won’t appear or whether the outlet wasn’t supposed to give up the surprise.
- Here’s a look at the article yesterday (December 6th) versus today (December 7th)
- In any case, in the interview, Winter talks about everything from the brand new ride system to details furthering the storyline of the attraction.
- He concluded, “You will have to get out here to ride it once we're open…. to see all the different ways we get you in and around inside this attraction.It was a whole new building that we added on to that original location here at EPCOT to bring this whole thing to life."
- You can check out the full piece on EW.