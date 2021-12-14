Walt Disney World Horticulture Begins Work for the 2022 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival

While the 2022 EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival doesn’t begin until March 2nd of next year, Disney has already given us a sneak peek at the work that the horticulture team has already started so far to prepare for the festival.

What’s Happening:

The horticulture team at Walt Disney World

The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival starts March 2, 2022 and runs through July 4, 2022 for a grand total of 125 days!

With the festival taking place during the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary celebration, they will display a brand new main entrance topiary that will feature Goofy and a 50th-themed birthday cake. Other favorite Disney Character topiaries will include Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Germany pavilion or Lumiere and Cogsworth welcoming you to the recently expanded France pavilion.

The entire family will be able to experience the Health Full Trail presented by AdventHealth along the Imagination walkway to learn tips for living and staying well.

The Festival will have 18 outdoor kitchens this year as well as a handful of other food and beverage locations around EPCOT, offering a fresh selection of springtime fruits, vegetables, desserts and more.

The Garden Rocks Concert Series will return to the America Gardens Theatre in 2022. More details about the musicians playing at EPCOT during the festival will be released by Disney soon.