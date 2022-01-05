SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Once Again Offering Free Admission for Children Under 5

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have brought back their popular Preschool Card, which gives young children free park admission through the end of the year, according to Spectrum News 13.

What’s Happening:

With this new offer from SeaWorld Orlando, children ages 5 and younger can visit the park as well as Aquatica Orlando for free through December 31.

The Busch Gardens card offers the same deal for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the neighboring Adventure Island water park.

The Preschool Card is only available to Florida residents and parents or guardians must register online.

The pass must be redeemed in person at the parks.

The pass does not have blockout dates. Parking, admission to separately ticketed events and other discounts are not included with the pass.

To register for the SeaWorld Preschool Card, visit SeaWorld.com/Orlando BuschGardens.com/Tampa

