SeaWorld Orlando Sets Opening Date for “Ice Breaker” Roller Coaster

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their highly-anticipated new multi-launch coaster experience, Ice Breaker, will be opening on February 18th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- Last August, it was revealed that the coaster, already delayed due to the global pandemic, would open in early 2022 but no official date had been set until today.
- The moment that guests have been waiting for is almost here as SeaWorld promises uncharted chills on the all-new Ice Breaker coaster! Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100-degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.
- Pass Member Previews are taking place on various days from January 30 through February 15, depending on individual pass level.
- Select Pass Members will be treated like VIPs as they are among the first to ride and experience Ice Breaker, before it opens in February of 2022. Pass members had the opportunity to visit SeaWorld Orlando a minimum of three times between September 7 and December 31, 2021 and after registering, would receive an invite to an exclusive VIP Ice Breaker preview in 2022. This exclusive preview will be the first Pass Preview night scheduled, and includes additional entertainment, refreshments and more.