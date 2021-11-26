Sunny Day Carousel Opens at SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando’s formerly sea creature themed carousel has been given a Sesame Street overlay to better fit in with the neighboring Sesame Street Land, and it opened to guests this past Wednesday.
What’s Happening:
- Sesame Street Land opened at SeaWorld Orlando in 2019, replacing the former Shamu’s Happy Harbor, with overlays to all the children’s attractions in addition to the impressive Sesame Street neighborhood.
- One attraction notably left out of the retheming process was the Sea Carousel, which was located just outside of the bounds of Sesame Street Land. The Sea Carousel originally opened in the park in 2007.
The former Sea Carousel.
- Two years later, SeaWorld have added to the area by transforming the Sea Carousel into the Sunny Day Carousel, as announced in the tweet shown below:
Exciting news! The Sea Carousel has been transformed into the Sesame Street-themed Sunny Day Carousel! Come take a ride on this cute, colorful carousel ride that’s perfect for families of all ages. The Sunny Day Carousel officially opens today! pic.twitter.com/NJxGpKbeFg
— SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) November 24, 2021
More SeaWorld News:
