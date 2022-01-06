Drury Hotels Location At Walt Disney World Near Disney Springs Nears Completion

by | Jan 6, 2022 11:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Originally announced in 2019, the first Drury Hotels property in the Disney Springs area, the fourth Drury hotel in the state of Florida, is nearly complete with reservations now open for October of this year and beyond.

What’s Happening:

  • Drury Hotels Company is planning a magical year for its guests. The company's largest hotel to date, the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista, is nearing completion and will begin to welcome guests by fall 2022, with reservations now being accepted for Oct. 27, 2022 and beyond.
  • The new hotel, located in the Disney Springs Area in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, is the company's first Official Walt Disney World Hotel and the fourth Drury Hotel in the state. The entire project – which includes 604 rooms and more than 17,000+ square feet of meeting and event space – will be complete by the spring of 2023, with the first 264 rooms available by fall 2022. The new hotel will feature a host of amenities and is in close proximity to the Walt Disney World Theme Parks.
  • The new hotel takes the place of the former Best Western tower on Hotel Plaza boulevard, and was originally announced in 2019 and was set to open by the spring of 2021.
  • The new hotel is located steps away from Disney Springs: a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort. The hotel can be booked as part of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation package. Drury also will offer transportation to and from the theme parks and other surrounding attractions.
  • Tom Drury, a seven-year veteran in the hotel and hospitality industry, has been named the hotel's general manager. Drury team member, John Branciforte, will serve as the hotel director of sales. Once open, the hotel will employ 150 full- and part-time team members.
  • The hotel will feature a resort-style pool, splash pad and poolside dining and refreshments at the Lakeside Bar & Grill; an extensive marketplace for grab-and-go food items and sundries; and a cozier dining experience at The Kitchen + Bar, in addition to a wide range of complimentary amenities, including:
    • Hot breakfast, including pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit, oatmeal, biscuits and gravy, KELSO+BROS coffee and more
    • 5:30 Kickback reception including hot food and cold beverages
    • 24-hour business and fitness centers
    • Wi-Fi throughout the hotel
  • Drury Hotels Company is a Missouri-based, family-owned and operated hotel system with more than 140 hotels in 26 states. Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels has been recognized by the J.D. Power 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, earning the award for "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains." In 2021, Drury received this award for a record 16th consecutive year.* Brands include Drury Inn & Suites, Drury Inn, Drury Plaza Hotel, Pear Tree Inn by Drury, as well as other hotels in the mid-priced hotel segment. Drury Hotels continues to provide exceptional value for business and leisure travelers with its many free amenities.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chuck Drury, CEO of Drury Hotels: "We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with a magical experience. Our designation as an Official Walt Disney World Hotel means we have been entrusted to adhere to exceptional service standards. Given our track record of providing award-winning guest service, I know our team's efforts will delight and impress our guests and visitors."

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
