Universal Orlando Team Members Must Be Fully Vaccinated by February 9th or Take Weekly Tests

In an email to team members, Universal Parks & Resorts EVP & Chief Administrative Officer John Sprouls, shared an update to the company's Coronavirus vaccination and testing policy.
What’s Happening:
- The Federal government, through the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), recently issued an Emergency Temporary Standard requiring all private employers with 100 or more employees to implement a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, or implement a policy that allows employees to either get vaccinated or to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at the workplace.
- Through the letter and general messaging, Universal strongly encourages all team members to receive the vaccine and subsequent booster shots.
- 93% of team members have shared their vaccination status, and a majority are fully vaccinated.
- Effective yesterday, January 10th, the following policies are in effect:
- Any Team Member who has not attested to their vaccination status, must immediately attest and provide proof of their vaccination if partially or fully vaccinated.
- If you are unable to be fully vaccinated by February 9th, 2022, you will be required to follow a strict weekly COVID-19 testing cadence and continue to wear a face covering. The company will initially pay for the testing and will provide the testing onsite at select locations.
More Universal Orlando News:
- That’s a wrap for Shrek, Donkey, Princess Fiona, and the ghost of Lord Farquaad! Shrek 4-D has concluded its final operating day at Universal Studios Florida, where it has entertained guests on and off since 2003.
- Literal hours after the closing of the long-running Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, the Universal Orlando social media team is teasing what’s coming to the soundstage to replace the ogre.
- One of the most popular attractions at Universal Studios Florida will be closed for the majority of 2022. Revenge of The Mummy, an indoor roller coaster type ride, has stopped operating until late summer for scheduled maintenance.