Photos: “Revenge of the Mummy” Closes for Lengthy Refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida

One of the most popular attractions at Universal Studios Florida will be closed for the majority of 2022. Revenge of The Mummy, an indoor roller coaster type ride, has stopped operating until late summer for scheduled maintenance. It’s unknown if the closure is purely a refurbishment or if the park will be adding any enhancements to the experience.

The signage informing guests of the closure is themed to “The Museum of Antiquities,” the facade of the queue experience that begins with visitors meandering through the exhibit, itself a setpiece from the film you’re touring (this is a studio, after all).

The construction wall is also decorated with movie posters from the Brenden Fraser trilogy, Universal classic monster movies, and the 2017 version that was to be the start of “The Dark Universe,” a modern revival of the classic monster franchise.

While the attraction is closed, visitors can still enter the gift shop. A bike fence currently prevents anyone from going up the ramp through the exit. The ride photo station is obviously closed.

We look forward to our next trip on Revenge of the Mummy in late summer 2022. Until then, the musical sounds of the adjacent Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit should draw guests away from disappointment for a flyby tour of the set.