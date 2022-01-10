Universal Orlando Teases Shrek 4-D Replacement

Literal hours after the closing of the long-running Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, the Universal Orlando social media team is teasing what’s coming to the soundstage to replace the ogre.
What’s Happening:
- Yesterday, after over 18 years in operation, Shrek 4-D (Presented in OgreVision), closed its doors at the end of the day, never to open again.
- Today, the official Instagram account of the Universal Orlando Resort is teasing what might be on the horizon for the space occupied by the theaters of the attraction.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CYjVbjVtbeu/?utm_medium=copy_link
- A short video showing off an onion (a key icon in the Shrek films and the attraction) is literally replaced by a banana, widely associated (in terms of Universal Parks) with Despicable Me and the Minions.
- Neighboring the former Shrek 4-D building is the popular Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction, which is a standalone attraction in the park’s Production Central area, unlike its counterparts at other Universal Studios parks around the world. For example, at Universal Studios Hollywood, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem has a neighboring themed area, Super Silly Fun Land, complete with flat rides, dining, and a water play area.
- Some had thought that something like that might have been on the horizon, or a similar concept to Hollywood’s Dreamworks Theater, with the 3D theater seeing upgrades and the potential of a rotating catalogue of Dreamworks Animation IP represented in the theater.
- However, construction walls that went up overnight feature the Despicable Me minions throughout, with the word “Minions” stylized in different fonts indicative to different periods in time.
Minion-themed construction walls now surround the just-closed Shrek 4D attraction. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/csV4Wn9yyX
— Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 10, 2022
- The look and style tie into that of the standalone Minions film and it’s upcoming sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru due out in July of this year.
- Similar to how Shrek 4-D was advertised as the short you needed to see before you saw Shrek 2, could this be a new experience bridging the two Minions films?
- Either way, Minions appear to be on the horizon for Soundstage 40/4-D at Universal Studios Florida.