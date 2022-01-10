Universal Orlando Teases Shrek 4-D Replacement

Literal hours after the closing of the long-running Shrek 4-D attraction at Universal Studios Florida, the Universal Orlando social media team is teasing what’s coming to the soundstage to replace the ogre.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday, after over 18 years in operation, Shrek 4-D (Presented in OgreVision), closed its doors

Today, the official Instagram account of the Universal Orlando Resort posted a teaser

A short video showing off an onion (a key icon in the Shrek films and the attraction) is literally replaced by a banana, widely associated (in terms of Universal Parks) with Despicable Me and the Minions.

Neighboring the former Shrek 4-D building is the popular Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attraction, which is a standalone attraction in the park's Production Central area, unlike its counterparts at other Universal Studios parks around the world. For example, at Universal Studios Hollywood

Some had thought that something like that might have been on the horizon, or a similar concept to Hollywood’s Dreamworks Theater, with the 3D theater seeing upgrades and the potential of a rotating catalogue of Dreamworks Animation IP represented in the theater.

However, construction walls that went up overnight feature the Despicable Me minions throughout, with the word “Minions” stylized in different fonts indicative to different periods in time.

Minion-themed construction walls now surround the just-closed Shrek 4D attraction. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/csV4Wn9yyX — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 10, 2022

The look and style tie into that of the standalone Minions film and it’s upcoming sequel, Minions: The Rise of Gru due out in July of this year.

Similar to how Shrek 4-D was advertised as the short you needed to see before you saw Shrek 2, could this be a new experience bridging the two Minions films?

, could this be a new experience bridging the two films? Either way, Minions appear to be on the horizon for Soundstage 40/4-D at Universal Studios Florida.