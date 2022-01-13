La Cava del Tequila at EPCOT Partnering with Lily Aldridge for Special Margarita

Today, La Cava del Tequila, located in the Mexico Pavilion in EPCOT, shared on Instagram that a new celebrity margarita is coming just in time for the EPCOT International Festival of Arts!
What’s Happening:
- La Cava Del Tequila will be going live on Instagram today, at 6:30 PM ET with Lily Aldridge to present a new margarita created by her for the EPCOT International Festival of Arts.
- This is not the first celebrity margarita from La Cava del Tequila, as they’ve had other celebrities create drinks for them as well, such as the Black Magic Margarita from actor Neil Patrick Harris.
