Gaspard Ulliel, French Actor and “Moon Knight” Star, Dead at Age 37

Variety reports, French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who stars in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight series, has unfortunately died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, He was 37.

The Cesar-winning actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain trauma.

Ulliel was one of France’s best known actors and worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers in France and abroad. His credits include Bertrand Bonello’s Cannes competition title Saint Laurent , as well as Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of The World , and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s A Very Long Engagement , as well as Bertrand Tavernier’s La Princesse de Montpensier . He stars as Midnight Man in Marvel’s highly anticipated Moon Knight .

The young actor was well-respected and was known for being highly articulate, elegant and friendly. Ulliel is survived by his 6 year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri.

