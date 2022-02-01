Complete Collections of “The Proud Family” and “Chip ‘N’ Dale Rescue Rangers” Arrive Later This Month, Ahead of Respective Disney+ Projects

by | Feb 1, 2022 2:15 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Fans can now get their hands on the complete series of both The Proud Family and Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers later this month, both coinciding with projects set straight for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time, two popular series will be available for digital and DVD or Blu-Ray collections and fans can take home their copies of The Proud Family: The Complete Original Series, and Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers: The Complete Series available on February 15th.
  • 20 years later, fans can relive the adventures of The Proud Family. All 52 episodes of the original series will be  available on Digital February 15th with the Anniversary Collection 7-disc DVD set coming March 15th. Rewatch the complete original series before The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the highly-anticipated revival, premieres February 23rd on Disney+.
  • A continuation of the acclaimed series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart. The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones. Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.
  • Twenty years ago, we were introduced to Penny Proud, a young African American girl navigating through her teens – in spite of larger-than-life situations. Penny’s encounters with her friends, her over-protective parents and her too-hip granny spiral into adventures filled with hijinks, hilarity and heart. Relive all the moments in The Proud Family Complete Original Series Anniversary Collection.
  • Fans will also be able to re-experience the mystery-adventures of their favorite chipmunk duo, Chip 'n' Dale. All 65 episodes of the original series available on Digital and on a 6-disc Blu-ray set arriving February 15th.
  • For the first time on Blu-ray, go nuts over Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers, with all 65 episodes of sleuthing fun. Chip and Dale lead an eccentric group of animals solving mysteries in the human world as well as their own. Tackling whodunits that fall through the cracks, these two gumshoes are on the case!
  • Fans of the chipmunk duo can also enjoy Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life, which follows the two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small. Comprised of three seven-minute stories, each episode is filled with slapstick, laugh-out-loud cartoon comedy, wacky adventures and heartfelt storytelling.Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life is now streaming on Disney+.
  • During 2020’s Walt Disney Company Investors Day, a new Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers film was announced, set to arrive in the Spring of 2022.

 
 
