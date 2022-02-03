The Latest Collectible Attraction Key Featuring the Disneyland Railroad Releases at Disneyland Paris Resort on Friday, February 18, 2022

All aboard! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating the Disneyland Railroad will be released on Friday, February 18, 2022!
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Railroad Collectible Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 27€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 6 PM CET. “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 12 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at The Storybook Store on Main Street U.S.A. at 9 AM CET– with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
