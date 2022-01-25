Characters at Disneyland Paris To Receive Festive New Looks for 30th Anniversary Celebration

Disneyland Paris is giving our famous friends fashionable new looks for the 30th Anniversary of the park with a fun, new iridescent style for all the special festivities.
What’s Happening:
- Mickey and Minnie’s dressing room would be a goldmine for any fashion addict with more than 450 costumes, but now as part of the 30th Anniversary celebrations of Disneyland Paris, new iridescent costumes with their hats designed especially for the Park’s 30th Anniversary have now been added!
- Guests can see their favorites – Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale, all decked out for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris in their new costumes, in a new show that will be performed every day on Central Plaza in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle
- Since 1992, more than 30,000 costumes have been designed in the ateliers of Disneyland Paris – one of the largest collections of costumes in Europe. Milliners, pattern makers, seamstresses… in total, more than 40 people work in the ateliers of Disneyland Paris.
- To design the costumes of this 30th Anniversary, more than 2,000 lines of rhinestone were sewn, more than 700 meters of fabrics were printed, and more than 190 jewels were necessary.
More Disneyland Paris News:
