The Quinjet Lands in Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

The next phase of the Avengers initiative has begun with the arrival of the Avengers’ signature aircraft, the Quinjet, to Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering and Marvel Avengers Campus

Just like in Hong Kong and California, Disneyland Paris guests will be able to meet and interact with super heroes in newly immersive ways, as the Avengers and their allies recruit new heroes to join them.

With the Quinjet now sitting atop the Avengers Campus’ central hub, this new heroic location is closer than ever to becoming real.

Earlier in the week Disney shared our excitement that the iconic Nova Corps Starblaster has begun installation in front of the Wonders of Xandar pavilion for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney also took the opportunity to celebrate the great diversity of talents that allowed this unique aircraft to spread its wings and fly above Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure

To build a full-size jet, Disney needed to bring in additional engineering expertise which we did by partnering with British company UK Loco, a long-term, trusted partner of WDI Paris who had already provided unrivaled technical input into immersive experiences such as Toy Story Playland, Crush’s Coaster and Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy.

With this new Quinjet, Disney wanted to take the Avengers into a new era, where we as guests are welcomed to step up and make the Earth a safer place alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

The first recruits to assemble at this new Avengers Campus will have the chance to do so later this year!