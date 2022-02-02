Disneyland Paris Pride 2022 Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, February 8th

Back in December, Disneyland Paris announced the return of the Disneyland Paris Pride special evening event at Walt Disney Studios Park next summer. We now know that tickets for the event will be going on sale next Tuesday, February 8th.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ Pride special evening event is a vibrant and friendly party atmosphere for one night full of magic created just for this occasion including an exclusive parade, live performances, the chance to ride some of our most popular attractions late into the night, and appearances by favorite Disney characters, along with so much more!

The return of this exclusive live event on June 11th, 2022 marks yet another milestone in the resort’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Inclusion and diversity are much more than key values at Disneyland Paris and Disney Parks around the world. They are noted as some of Disney’s greatest strengths and a critical part of telling the best stories, being relevant in a rapidly changing world and ensuring that our experiences resonate with ever-expanding audiences.

Disneyland Paris Pride tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, February 8th. The most up to date information on the event will be available on the @DisneylandParisPride

