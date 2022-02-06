Video: Universal’s “Planet Mardi Gras” Parade Kicks Off the 2022 Mardi Gras Event

Universal Orlando’s popular Mardi Gras event has returned and is running now through April 24th, louder, spicier and better than ever, with the return of star-studded live concerts, a spectacular Mardi Gras parade and savory cuisine inspired by diverse flavors from around the world. All of the fun, including this year’s parade featured in the dynamic event, is included in the price of admission to Universal Studios Florida.

What’s Happening:

This weekend marked the return of the popular Mardi Gras event at Universal Studios Florida, this year running through April 24th.

As part of this year’s festivities, the traditional parade has been reworked with this year’s original theme, “Planet Mardi Gras.”

This year’s original parade theme, “Planet Mardi Gras,” comes to life in six incredibly-detailed floats that fuse Mardi Gras flare with cosmic-inspired elements like comets, rockets, martians and more – inviting guests to catch beads by the handful. These new floats will join Universal’s traditional lineup of New Orleans-inspired floats – such as the iconic Jester and nearly 50-foot long King Gator – and wind through the streets of Universal Studios Florida on select dates, accompanied by high-energy music and dozens of performers donning illuminating costumes that bring the party to “light” in a whole new way.

Along with the parade, the event is widely known for its fantastic concert series, which this year sees music legend Diana Ross, global superstar Khalid, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Marshmello, and 12 other top artists perform live on select nights during Universal’s Mardi Gras celebration.

All concerts will take place at the Music Plaza stage – an electrifying outdoor venue inspired by the iconic Hollywood Bowl, set against the backdrop of the towering Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit roller coaster. See below for the complete concert line-up.

Plus, brass bands straight from Bourbon Street will perform daily throughout the park, bringing the soul

With the event comes all new merchandise, tribute store

Universal’s award-winning chefs are spicing up this year’s Mardi Gras celebration with an array of delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations around the globe. You can check out this year’s food selection here