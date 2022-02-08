“Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic” Hitting Stores Days Before Free Comic Book Day

The new “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic,” a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4. Arriving in stores just days before Free Comic Book Day, it’s a perfect comic for retailers to hand out to younger readers and families looking to celebrate the spirit of comic books together.

Based on the hit Marvel Disney+

These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man’s greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man.

The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers.

Enjoy the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic” when it swings into comic shops on May 4. Check your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability.

