“Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic” Hitting Stores Days Before Free Comic Book Day

The new “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic,” a promotional comic that kids are sure to love, will be available in comic shops on May 4. Arriving in stores just days before Free Comic Book Day, it’s a perfect comic for retailers to hand out to younger readers and families looking to celebrate the spirit of comic books together.
- Based on the hit Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends animated series now airing on Disney Junior, Disney+, YouTube, and Marvel HQ, the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic” is a collection of stories from the My First Comic Reader series.
- These thrilling adventures starring Spidey, Miles Morales, and Ghost-Spider as well as Spider-Man’s greatest villains including Green Goblin and Doc Ock provide kids with a great entry point into comics reading and an exciting introduction to the world of Spider-Man.
- The not-to-be-missed comic also includes pages and pages of fun interactive activities that are sure to engage even the youngest of Spidey readers.
- Enjoy the “Spidey and His Amazing Friends Free Comic” when it swings into comic shops on May 4. Check your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability.
More Free Comic Book Day:
- Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters.
- The three comics will include:
- “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1”
- “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1”
- “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1”
- Fans who pick up “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on “Amazing Spider-Man,” including Tombstone’s first steps towards becoming Spidey’s most terrifying villain.
- “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe.