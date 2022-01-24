“Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” to be Marvel’s Third Free Comic Book Day One-Shot

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering both new and lifelong fans an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!
- “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe.
- The book will include seven Marvel’s Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.
- In addition to a brand-new story starring Moon Girl by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio, “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will reprint the following stories from past Marvel’s Voices one-shots:
- Writer Evan Narcisse and artist Jahnoy Lindsay’s tale showcasing the heroic journey of Brother Voodoo from “Marvel’s Voices (2020) #1”
- Acclaimed artist Jeffrey Veregge’s showcase of Marvel’s greatest indigenous heroes from “Marvel’s Indigenous Voices (2020) #1”
- Oscar winning writer John Ridley and artist Olivier Coipel’s action packed Miles Morales adventure from “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy (2021) #1”
- Writer Alyssa Wong and superstar artist Whilce Portacio’s Wave and Bishop teamup story from “Marvel’s Voices: Identity (2021) #1”
- Artist Luciano Vecchio’s rousing exploration of the history of LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel Comics from “Marvel’s Voices: Pride (2021) #1”
- Writer/artist Leo Romero’s celebration of Brazilian culture with the X-Men’s Shark-Girl from Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades (2021) #1 by Leo Romero
- Check out the variant cover for “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” by Peach Momoko below:
- “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics. Check with your local comic shop regarding availability.