“Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” to be Marvel’s Third Free Comic Book Day One-Shot

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering both new and lifelong fans an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters!

“Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe.

The book will include seven Marvel’s Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.

In addition to a brand-new story starring Moon Girl by writer Nadia Shammas and artist Luciano Vecchio, “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will reprint the following stories from past Marvel’s Voices one-shots: Writer Evan Narcisse and artist Jahnoy Lindsay’s tale showcasing the heroic journey of Brother Voodoo from “Marvel’s Voices (2020) #1” Acclaimed artist Jeffrey Veregge’s showcase of Marvel’s greatest indigenous heroes from “Marvel’s Indigenous Voices (2020) #1” Oscar winning writer John Ridley and artist Olivier Coipel’s action packed Miles Morales adventure from “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy (2021) #1” Writer Alyssa Wong and superstar artist Whilce Portacio’s Wave and Bishop teamup story from “Marvel’s Voices: Identity (2021) #1” Artist Luciano Vecchio’s rousing exploration of the history of LGBTQ+ representation in Marvel Comics from “Marvel’s Voices: Pride (2021) #1” Writer/artist Leo Romero’s celebration of Brazilian culture with the X-Men’s Shark-Girl from Marvel’s Voices: Comunidades (2021) #1 by Leo Romero

Check out the variant cover for “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” by Peach Momoko below: