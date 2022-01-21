“Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” to Kick Off Next Era of “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Marvel Comics will celebrate Free Comic Book Day this year with three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers, new and old, an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters! Among these issues will be “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1.”

Announced last week, Spider-Man is gearing up for a brand-new era just in time for the character’s 60th anniversary

Fans who pick up “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will see the very beginning of the major storylines writer Zeb Wells and legendary artist John Romita Jr. have planned for their run on “Amazing Spider-Man,” including Tombstone’s first steps towards becoming Spidey’s most terrifying villain.

“Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will also give fans a chance to check out the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on “Venom.”