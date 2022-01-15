Marvel Comics Artists Create Variant Covers for “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” Coming in April

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of “Amazing Spider-Man” brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents. Some more of the most talented artists in comics created a slate of variant covers to celebrate the new era.
- Arriving in April, “Amazing Spider-Man #1” will be written by Zeb Wells, known for his work on “Hellions” and Amazing Spider-Man’s current “Beyond” era and drawn by the legendary John Romita Jr.
- To celebrate this incredible launch, the debut issue will sport glorious variant covers by artists including:
- Peach Momoko
- InHyuk Lee
- Stanley “Artgerm” Lau
- Travis Charest
- Humberto Ramos
- Mark Bagley and John Romita Sr.
- And many more
- Check out the first six variant covers in the gallery below and stay tuned for more “Amazing Spider-Man #1” cover reveals in the coming weeks, including artwork by Russell Dauterman, Patrick Gleason, and more.