Marvel Comics Artists Create Variant Covers for “The Amazing Spider-Man #1” Coming in April

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man and Marvel Comics is proud to celebrate its most iconic hero with a new volume of “Amazing Spider-Man” brought to life by two acclaimed comic book talents. Some more of the most talented artists in comics created a slate of variant covers to celebrate the new era.

Arriving in April, “Amazing Spider-Man #1” will be written by Zeb Wells, known for his work on “Hellions” and Amazing Spider-Man’s current “Beyond” era and drawn by the legendary John Romita Jr.

To celebrate this incredible launch, the debut issue will sport glorious variant covers by artists including: Peach Momoko InHyuk Lee Stanley “Artgerm” Lau Travis Charest Humberto Ramos Mark Bagley and John Romita Sr. And many more

Check out the first six variant covers in the gallery below and stay tuned for more “Amazing Spider-Man #1” cover reveals in the coming weeks, including artwork by Russell Dauterman, Patrick Gleason, and more.

Travis Charest

Mark Bagley & John Romita Sr.

InHyuk Lee

Peach Momoko

Humberto Ramos