Three Marvel Comics Set for Free Comic Book Day 2022

Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters.

Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1” will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.

“Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will offer fans their first glimpse at Spider-Man’s new era and check in on the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on Venom!