Three Marvel Comics Set for Free Comic Book Day 2022

Free Comic Book Day 2022 will be one of the ages with Marvel Comics presenting three separate Free Comic one-shots, each offering readers new and old an exciting entry point into some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories and characters.
- Featuring stories by an all-star lineup of creators including writers Kieron Gillen and Gerry Duggan and artist Dustin Weaver, “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1” will lay the groundwork for an event that will erupt across the Marvel Universe in 2022 and drastically alter the relationship between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and mutantkind.
- “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will offer fans their first glimpse at Spider-Man’s new era and check in on the thought-provoking work Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch are doing on Venom!
- “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” will be a unique introduction to the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed Marvel's Voices series, which spotlights creators and characters across Marvel’s diverse and ever-evolving universe.
- The book will include new and popular Marvel’s Voices stories, spotlighting creators and characters from different cultures, communities, and identities.
- “Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men #1” and “Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom #1” will be available exclusively through Diamond Comics while “Free Comic Book Day 2022: Marvel’s Voices #1” can be obtained through both Diamond Comics and Penguin Random House.
- Check with your local comic shop regarding availability and don’t miss the chance to pick up these extraordinary one-shots when they arrive on May 7.