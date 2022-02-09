Guard Over Your Disney Collection with New Previews Exclusive “Gargoyles” Goliath Funko Soda

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! This week a new wave of the small collectibles have landed on Entertainment Earth including a Previews Exclusive Gargoyles Goliath!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- A new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth featuring the one and only Goliath from the Disney animated series Gargoyles.
- The purple gargoyle has long protected New York City and now he can guard over your Funko collections.
- Guests are limited to one (2) Goliath Funko Soda.
- Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! This one is of Goliath in his statuesque stone form awaiting nightfall so he can come to life!
- Please note that Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.
- This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in May 2022. A link to the item can be found below.
Gargoyles Goliath Vinyl Soda Figure – Previews Exclusive – $15.99
- Limited Edition of 12,500 pieces
Funko Soda Fun:
- In addition to the awesome Goliath Funko Soda, Disney fans might also be interested in the new Pete collectible that was teased earlier this week (pre-orders are sold out) or the Marvel Carnage Entertainment Earth Exclusive showcasing one of Spider-Man’s symbiote villains.
- Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.