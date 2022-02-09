Guard Over Your Disney Collection with New Previews Exclusive “Gargoyles” Goliath Funko Soda

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! This week a new wave of the small collectibles have landed on Entertainment Earth including a Previews Exclusive Gargoyles Goliath!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth Gargoyles .

. The purple gargoyle has long protected New York City and now he can guard over your Funko collections.

Guests are limited to one (2) Goliath Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variant! This one is of Goliath in his statuesque stone form awaiting nightfall so he can come to life!

Please note that Chase Variants are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in May 2022. A link to the item can be found below.

Gargoyles Goliath Vinyl Soda Figure – Previews Exclusive – $15.99

Limited Edition of 12,500 pieces

Funko Soda Fun: