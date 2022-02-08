Disney Pete Funko Soda Now Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! Today a wave of the small collectibles have just landed on Entertainment Earth including one showcasing early Disney character Pete!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Disney inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

This release features sometimes pal, sometimes villain Pete who has been known to antagonize Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Of course, he and Goofy were dad friends and bonded over raising their sons in the Goof Troop series, so Pete isn’t all bad.

Guests are limited to one (1) Pete Funko Soda.

Additionally, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

This new collectible is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in April 2022. Links to the item can be found below.

Disney Pete Vinyl Soda Figure – $12.99

Limited Edition of 9,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.