Entertainment Earth Exclusive Marvel Carnage Funko Soda Now Available for Pre-Order

If your Funko collection could use a little less Pop!, you can always help yourself to a delicious can of Funko Soda! A super special Entertainment Earth exclusive Carnage Soda figure has just arrived and will be the perfect addition to your Marvel symbiote collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A new Marvel inspired Funko Soda collectible is now available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

This awesome exclusive features the demented symboite Carnage, a foe to both Spider-Man and Venom!

Along with the standard Soda, some lucky fans might find they receive the ultra rare Chase Variants! These are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered.

Guests may purchase up to six (6) Carnage Soda figures.

The Marvel Carnage Funko Soda is available now for pre-order from Entertainment Earth and is expected to arrive in May 2022. Links to the individual item can be found below.

Marvel Carnage Vinyl Soda Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Limited Edition of 20,000 pieces

Funko Soda Fun:

Learn more about the awesome Funkos available at Entertainment Earth in Alex’s unboxing video that features several WALL•E Pop! collectibles and a variety of Funko Soda figures.