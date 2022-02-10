“Beauty and the Beast” Prequel Series Postponed Indefinitely at Disney+

The Beauty and the Beast prequel series planned for Disney+ is now reportedly being postponed indefinitely, according to multiple sources.

The creation of original music was also reportedly running behind schedule.

The decision comes after the primary cast has already been assembled and shooting was planned for this summer in the U.K.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad were set to star in the series, reprising their roles as Gaston and LeFou respectively.

Gas also developed and wrote the series alongside Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Interestingly, this is not the first of Gad's Disney+ projects to get shelved, after his unannounced Muppets series

Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy was set to direct the first episode of the series.

Disney Legend Alan Menken was tapped to write the soundtrack for the series.

About the Beauty and the Beast Prequel Series: