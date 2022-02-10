Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn Returns This Month for a Free Public Day Following Last Month’s Cancellation

Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn in Los Angeles, CA, will be opening their doors once again this month for a free public day after last month’s public day was canceled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

What’s Happening:

The Carolwood Foundation will be offering a free public day on Sunday, February 20, from 11am to 3pm.

Due to Los Angeles city ordinances, all guests wishing to visit indoor exhibits must offer proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.

Walt’s Barn is a living showcase of Walt’s passion for railroading. Operated by the non-profit Carolwood Foundation, Walt’s Barn is filled with trains of all scales, many of which were donated to the Foundation by his animators and friends that shared his hobby. Many of Walt’s personal items and tools are on display and he even hand-made all of the work benches.

