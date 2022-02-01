Valentine’s Day Food and Beverage Offerings Come to Disney Parks Around the World

Today marks the start of February and that means Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. The Disney Parks and resorts around the world have all kinds of special food and beverage offerings available for guests to celebrate the season.

Walt Disney World Resort

EPCOT

Coral Reef Restaurant (available Feb.14) Flourless Chocolate Cake: Flourless chocolate cake and dark chocolate crémeux with fresh berries, raspberry whipped cream, and raspberry méringue (New)



Le Cellier Steakhouse (available Feb.14) Flourless Chocolate Cake for Two: Flourless chocolate cake and dark chocolate crémeux with fresh berries, raspberry whipped cream, and raspberry méringue (New)



Disney’s Hollywood Studios

ABC Engagement Ring Cake: Chocolate cake filled with raspberry sauce atop a shortbread cookie complete with a white chocolate engagement ring (Plant-based) (New)



The Hollywood Brown Derby (available Feb.11 through Feb. 14) Red Velvet White Chocolate Mousse: Red velvet white chocolate mousse atop a chocolate cookie (New)



The Trolley Car Café (available Feb.11 through Feb. 14) Red Velvet Whoopie Pie: Red velvet cake filled with cream cheese buttercream topped with strawberry buttercream (New)



Resorts

Available at Multiple Resorts Feb. 9 through Feb. 20

Sweetheart Chocolate Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with hazelnut cream topped with chocolate hazelnut and strawberry buttercream, a white chocolate heart, and strawberry crisp pearls. (New) Available at the following: Landscapes of Flavor at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort Good’s Food to Go at Disney’s Old Key West Resort The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa



Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Intermission Food Court Sweetheart Sundae: Mickey and Minnie red velvet waffle with strawberry and chocolate swirl, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream (available Feb.9 through Feb. 20) (New) Mickey and Minnie Bouquet: Mickey and Minnie red velvet cake with chocolate topped sugar cookies (available Feb.11 through Feb. 14) (New)



Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

World Premiere Food Court Sweetheart Sundae: Mickey and Minnie red velvet waffle with strawberry and chocolate swirl, hot fudge, strawberry sauce, and whipped cream (available Feb.9 through Feb. 20) (New)



Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge (available Feb. 14)

Sanaa Valentine’s Day Candy Bar: Coconut, apricot, caramel, pistachio, and cashew bar coated with milk chocolate and topped with chai cream, red velvet crumbs, and raspberry gel



Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Bakery (available Feb.7 through Feb. 14) Marshmallow Mountain Cookie: Sugar cookie with a mountain of vanilla marshmallow dipped in white chocolate and finished with Valentine’s sprinkles (New) Chocolate Dipped Strawberries: Available individually or in a pack of six (New) Cannoli, Coconut Macaron, Sugar Cookies, and Mickey Cinnamon Rolls in pink and red colors (New)



Flying Fish (available Feb.11 through Feb. 13) Cocoa Breach Vanilla Custard: Cocoa breach vanilla custard with milk chocolate bavarois and feuilletine crunch topped with a heart-shaped under a red chocolate disk (New)



Trattoria al Forno (available Feb.11 through Feb. 14) Porterhouse Beefsteak for Two: Garlic butter, truffled gnocchi gratin, and pancetta brussels sprouts (New) Cherry Cordial Brownie: Cherry cordial brownie base, chocolate crunch mousse, cherry filling, and amaretto panna cotta (New)



Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Steakhouse 71 (available through Feb. 28) Strawberry Chocolate Chip Pancake: Chocolate chip pancake with a raspberry cream cheese icing, fresh strawberries, and a chocolate strawberry sauce (New)



Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla Island Grill (available through Feb. 15) Valentine’s Day Chocolate Cherry Blondie Pop: Chocolate cherry blondie pop dipped in dark chocolate (New)



Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Scat Cat’s Club (available Feb.1 through Feb. 28) Mickey Beignet: Mickey-shaped beignet drizzled with cinnamon candy drizzle and Valentine’s Day quins with crushed cinnamon candies Baton Rouge Beignets: Two traditional beignets with cinnamon candy drizzle, Valentine’s Day quins, and crushed cinnamon candies with a pipette of cinnamon whisky



Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (available Feb. 14) Valentine’s Day Cupcake: Strawberry cupcake with chocolate custard filling topped with buttercream, white chocolate hearts, and heart sprinkles (New)



Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (available Feb. 10 through Feb. 24) Chocolate-dipped Strawberries Hearts of Romance Cake: Strawberry shortcake (New)



Marketplace Snacks (available through Feb. 26) DOLE Whip Chocolate and Strawberry: Chocolate soft-serve swirled with DOLE Whip strawberry garnished with a chocolate-dipped strawberry



The Ganachery (available through Feb. 14) Sweetheart Minnie Piñata: Chocolate sphere filled with marshmallow and chocolate (New) Ruby Kiss Bon Bons: Kiss-shaped bonbon made from ruby chocolate (New) Strawberry & Champagne Ganache Squares: Strawberry and Champagne chocolate ganache squares



Disneyland Park

Red Rose Taverne Gorgeous Grey Stuff: Red shortbread cookie, red velvet cake, raspberry, cookies & cream mousse, and heart sprinkles (available Feb. 1 through Feb. 28) (New) Heart-shaped Butter Cookie: Heart-shaped shortbread cookie with strawberry glaze, white chocolate drizzle, and heart sprinkles (available Feb. 1 through Feb. 28) (New) Strawberry Sweet Tea: Black Tea with lemon and sweetened with strawberries (available through Mar. 28) (New)



Galactic Grill (available through Mar. 1) Spicy Nash Chicken Sandwich: Fried breaded chicken breast smothered in house-made Nashville hot-inspired sauce, with bread-and-butter pickle chips, and mayo on a toasted bun served with choice of Greek yogurt or french fries (New) Galactic Sunrise Slush: Strawberry limeade with a mix of sliced strawberries and purée served with a light-up glow cube (New)



Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14) Sweetheart Sundae: Strawberry, vanilla and chocolate ice cream, strawberry sauce, caramel and chocolate drizzle, whipped cream, and red sugar sprinkles topped with a chocolate-covered strawberry (New)



Alien Pizza Planet (available through Mar. 1) SpaceDip Pizza Slice topped with spin



Tomorrowland Churro and Pretzel Stands (available through Mar. 1) Sour Cherry Pretzel: Cream Cheese-filled pretzel with sour cherry sugar (New) Sour Cherry Churro with sour cherry sugar



New Orleans Square Churro Stand and Critter Country Churro and Lemonade Cart (available Feb. 1 through Feb. 28) Strawberry Churro: Churro rolled in strawberry sugar



The Tropical Hideaway (available Feb. 1 through Feb. 28) Valentine Swirl: DOLE Whip watermelon and cherry swirl



Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café (available Feb. 14) Valentine Macaron: Red and white macaron and strawberry buttercream filled with strawberry jam and brownie (New)



Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14) True Love Sundae: Scoops of vanilla and strawberry ice cream served in a waffle cup and topped with strawberry sauce, cherry whipped cream, sprinkles, and a chocolate-covered strawberry

Town Square Churro Stand (available Feb. 1 through Mar. 1) Sweet Strawberry Dipping Sauce: Sweet strawberry dipping sauce



Disney California Adventure Park

Lamplight Lounge (available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14) The Love That Lasts a Life Time Sweet Cocktail: Raspberry rum, liqueur, pineapple juice, orgeat, lime juice, and raspberry purée (New) The Flame Spicy Cocktail: Raspberry rum, peach schnapps, mango, and raspberry purées with lime juice and firewater bitters (New) The Ex Sour & Bitter Cocktail: Citron vodka, lemonade, blackberries, agave, and angostura bitters (New) Valentine Cocktail Flight: The Ex, The Flame & The Love (New)



Various Candy Locations Around Disneyland Resort Including Marceline’s Confectionery, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff, Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, and Pooh Corner (available through Feb. 14) “Bee Mine” Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and red chocolate and decorated in white and dark chocolate with cute little chocolate bee Strawberry Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop dipped in pink strawberry-flavored chocolate and drizzled with red chocolate “Bee Mine” Cereal Treat: Heart-shaped cereal treat dipped in red chocolate and decorated in white and dark chocolate with a cute little chocolate bee Dark Chocolate Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallow wand dipped in caramel and dark chocolate drizzled with red and pink chocolate Dark Chocolate Dipped Strawberry: Long-stemmed strawberry dipped in dark chocolate and drizzled in white chocolate Milk Chocolate Swirl Strawberry: Long-stemmed strawberry swirled in milk, white, and dark chocolate



Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa

GCH Holiday Cart (available Feb.1 through Mar. 1) Mickey Mouse-shaped Valentine’s Cookies Heart-shaped Sugar Cookies Chocolate Minnie Mouse-shaped Crisped Rice Treats Chocolate-dipped Strawberries Ombre Macarons



Craftsman Bar (available Feb.1 through Mar. 1) Tuxedo Strawberry: Raspberry rum, dark crème de cacao, strawberry purée, and half and half served “up” in a chocolate-coated martini glass with strawberry garnish California Crush: Apple whiskey, strawberry purée, lemon, and agave served with a mint sprig and strawberry heart garnish Love’s Lantern: Citrus vodka, raspberry Liqueur, and lime garnished with edible flowers and a glow cube



Disneyland Hotel

Coffee House (available Feb.1 through Mar. 1) Red Velvet Cupcake (New) Sablé Heart Cookie with raspberry filling (New) Raspberry Mocha (New) Iced Raspberry Mocha (New)



Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill (available Feb.1 through Mar. 1) Red Velvet Cupcake (New) Sablé Heart Cookie with raspberry filing (New)



Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel

Walt’s Cafe (available Feb. 13 through Feb. 14) Valentine’s Day Dinner Set: Enjoy a fine dining experience for a romantic evening. (New)

Various Locations at the Hotel (available through Mar. 31) Valentine’s Day Seasonal Cake: White chocolate and strawberry cake with passion fruit (New)



Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

Royal Banquet Hall (available Feb. 14) Royal Banquet Hall Valentine’s Day Set Menu for Two: With delicious food and refreshing beverages, enjoy this romantic meal and create unforgettably sweet memories with your significant other. (New)



Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Aurora (available Feb. 11 through Feb. 14) Aurora Valentine’s Set Menu for Two: Experience this fine dining treat, special for Valentine’s Day, while overlooking Wishing Star Lake and Shanghai Disneyland (New)



Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disneyland

Ice Cream Cones and Café Orleans (available through Mar. 30) Hot Chocolate Drink: Hazelnut flavored milk with cocoa foam featuring a chocolate slight to melt in the milk (New)



Pan Galactic Pizza Port Chocolate Fondant: Served slightly warm with chocolate melting out from inside and sweet and sour berry sauce or mild whipped cream topped with a chocolate Minnie Mouse bow (New)



Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Wind & Waves Grill (available Feb. 14) Valentine’s Day 3-course Prix-fixe Menu: Duo of soup and salad, choice of bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin or bay scallop and spring vegetable risotto, and chocolate mousse cake (New)

