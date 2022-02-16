“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” Returns to New York This Summer for a Six Week Run

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation announced on twitter today that the musical is making its return to New York City for six weeks of summer in the hundred acre wood!
What’s Happening:
- Following a record-breaking New York premiere in 2021 and a spring 2022 run in Chicago, Winnie the Pooh is excited to return to New York this summer, with performances beginning June 18th.
- Tickets for the 6-week run of the musical are now available here.
- Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation offers a new adaptation of the story and characters we all know and love, told with life-size puppetry.
- The show features the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.
- Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by Jonathan Rockefeller (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam). The show is also produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.
The Hundred Acre Wood returns to New York City for 6 weeks of summer only! Performances begin June 18th at @theatrerownyc 🍯 https://t.co/vw1oACHxJs pic.twitter.com/WYiwBWgXol
— Winnie the Pooh Show (@WinniethePooh) February 16, 2022
More Disney Musical News:
- A "newly imagined" North American tour of Aladdin will kick off this October. The tour had previously been announced for a fall 2021 launch but was delayed by the COVID-19 shutdown.
- As of January 25th, Dennis Stowe has officially assumed the role of Jafar in Aladdin the Musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.
- Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, will be heading to the Mercury Theater in Chicago this March.