Dennis Stowe Taking Over as Jafar in “Aladdin The Musical”

On January 25th, Dennis Stowe will officially assume the role of Jafar in Aladdin the Musical at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.
What’s Happening:
- Dennis Stowe is the current Jafar/Sultan standby and an original Broadway cast member
- He’ll be taking on the role of Jafar full time beginning Tuesday, January 25th.
- Stowe will be taking over for Jonathan Freeman, the original Jafar from both the Broadway run and the animated film.
- Freeman’s last show as Jafar will take place on Sunday, January 23rd.
- The news of Stowe taking over as Jafar was announced through Aladdin the Musical’s Twitter:
The news is out! On January 25th, Dennis Stowe will officially assume the role of Jafar here at the New Amsterdam. Dennis is the current Jafar/Sultan standby and an original Broadway cast member! ✨ pic.twitter.com/jPoyJUEdxj
— Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) January 13, 2022
- This news follows a string of show cancellations that affected Aladdin the Musical due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of players.