“Aladdin The Musical” Cancels Performances Through December 24th Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of players, performances of Aladdin The Musical at The New Amsterdam Theatre have been cancelled through December 24th.

What’s Happening:

The official Aladdin The Musical Twitter account tweeted an update today, notifying guests of some show cancellations.

Important information regarding performances through December 24. Please visit https://t.co/RhcWqZ6LMo for more information pic.twitter.com/iZtbmPLmah — Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) December 20, 2021