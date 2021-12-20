“Aladdin The Musical” Cancels Performances Through December 24th Due to Positive COVID-19 Tests

Due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases within the company of players, performances of Aladdin The Musical at The New Amsterdam Theatre have been cancelled through December 24th.
What’s Happening:
- The official Aladdin The Musical Twitter account tweeted an update today, notifying guests of some show cancellations.
Important information regarding performances through December 24. Please visit https://t.co/RhcWqZ6LMo for more information pic.twitter.com/iZtbmPLmah
— Aladdin the Musical (@aladdin) December 20, 2021
- Additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company of Aladdin, which plays at The New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.
- To support the wellness and safety of guests, cast and crew, all matinee and evening performances from Tuesday, December 21st through Friday, December 24th have been cancelled.
- The show will also remain dark on Christmas Day (as scheduled) and will resume performances Sunday, December 26th at 1:00 PM.
- All tickets for the cancelled performances will be refunded at the point of purchase.
- For more information on how to go about getting a refund or ticket exchange, please visit the show’s official website.