Lauren Ridloff Shares “Eternals” Power Words in ASL

In celebration of the release of Marvel Studios’ Eternals on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, learn "power words" in ASL from Lauren Ridloff, who stars as Makkari – the MCU's first deaf superhero!

What’s Happening:

In Lauren Ridloff’s “power words” lesson, she teaches us super words and phrases including: Eternals, Family, “I love you” and “Nice to meet you”.

Ridloff also teaches us how to sign the names of all of the Eternals along with descriptive words of each character.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals is now available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD, featuring never-before-seen bonus material including four deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Check out the step-by-step guide below:

