Square Enix Shares Details of What’s to Come in the Next Update of “Marvel Avengers”

As many Marvel Avengers fans have been eagerly awaiting the next formal roadmap for the game. Square Enix revealed they aren’t yet ready to reveal the next full roadmap, but they have shared some news about the next update and how they plan on improving and changing the game in the near-future.
What’s Happening:
- In Marvel Avengers, core game systems must evolve with the player base and as game developers learn more about how players play. A number of the systems built at launch haven’t grown and aren’t sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience.
- Game developers addressed some of this in the last patch with the addition of Shipments, a reworking of the gear upgrading system, a streamlined resource economy, and other changes. More of this type of work, like a refresh of rewards for events like Red Room Takeover and Corrupted Vibranium, is ongoing and is a substantial part of the near-term development plan.
- Let’s take a sneak peek at Patch 2.3 which is currently planned to release in March 2022, and a sample of the changes it will bring, as well as some elements in progress for release shortly afterwards:
- Nick Fury is returning to lead SHIELD and coordinate future Avengers Initiative missions alongside Director Hill.
- A much-needed rework of the War Table and the mission-select system is on the way with a change to how to find, select, and launch missions on the leveling journey throughout the Avengers Initiative. The primary goal is to improve the flow for new players to reduce frustration in the leveling process. The more organized and directed experience will also create larger, more concentrated matchmaking pools for higher-level players.
- Next, they’re looking to further balance gear perks. Developers plan on creating an even wider variety of powerful builds to discover and play. Alongside a wider variety of builds, They will be making gear sets earnable through a wider set of play activities to give you more options to hunt for the perfect build in your own way.
- The new Shipments system added in the 2.2 update has been really successful at providing another path to cosmetic rewards while rewarding play, but it has had a fairly major impact on the Units economy. Developers plan to make adjustments in the next patch by adding Units as additional rewards to a number of end-game activities.
- The last update experimented with allowing players to earn weekly rewards from completing the Omega-Level Threat and the Raid for each of their Heroes, not just once per account. We’ve really liked the results of that, and we’re planning to extend that per-Hero system to Mega Hives in the next update.
- Lastly, the game developers will continue to prioritize critical bugs like improving raid stability and player feedback on where we need to make tuning adjustments.
- This is just a glimpse of what lies ahead. Stay tuned to Square Enix’s dev blogs and live streams for more info about Patch 2.3 where we plan to go over the changes in detail as it gets closer to release.