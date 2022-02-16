Square Enix Shares Details of What’s to Come in the Next Update of “Marvel Avengers”

by | Feb 16, 2022 2:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As many Marvel Avengers fans have been eagerly awaiting the next formal roadmap for the game. Square Enix revealed they aren’t yet ready to reveal the next full roadmap, but they have shared some news about the next update and how they plan on improving and changing the game in the near-future.

What’s Happening:

  • In Marvel Avengers, core game systems must evolve with the player base and as game developers learn more about how players play. A number of the systems built at launch haven’t grown and aren’t sufficiently delivering the most fun Super Hero team experience.
  • Game developers addressed some of this in the last patch with the addition of Shipments, a reworking of the gear upgrading system, a streamlined resource economy, and other changes. More of this type of work, like a refresh of rewards for events like Red Room Takeover and Corrupted Vibranium, is ongoing and is a substantial part of the near-term development plan.
  • Let’s take a sneak peek at Patch 2.3 which is currently planned to release in March 2022, and a sample of the changes it will bring, as well as some elements in progress for release shortly afterwards:
    • Nick Fury is returning to lead SHIELD and coordinate future Avengers Initiative missions alongside Director Hill.
    • A much-needed rework of the War Table and the mission-select system is on the way with a change to how to find, select, and launch missions on the leveling journey throughout the Avengers Initiative. The primary goal is to improve the flow for new players to reduce frustration in the leveling process. The more organized and directed experience will also create larger, more concentrated matchmaking pools for higher-level players.
    • Next, they’re looking to further balance gear perks. Developers plan on creating an even wider variety of powerful builds to discover and play. Alongside a wider variety of builds, They will be making gear sets earnable through a wider set of play activities to give you more options to hunt for the perfect build in your own way.
    • The new Shipments system added in the 2.2 update has been really successful at providing another path to cosmetic rewards while rewarding play, but it has had a fairly major impact on the Units economy. Developers plan to make adjustments in the next patch by adding Units as additional rewards to a number of end-game activities.
    • The last update experimented with allowing players to earn weekly rewards from completing the Omega-Level Threat and the Raid for each of their Heroes, not just once per account. We’ve really liked the results of that, and we’re planning to extend that per-Hero system to Mega Hives in the next update.
    • Lastly, the game developers will continue to prioritize critical bugs like improving raid stability and player feedback on where we need to make tuning adjustments.
  • This is just a glimpse of what lies ahead. Stay tuned to Square Enix’s dev blogs and live streams for more info about Patch 2.3 where we plan to go over the changes in detail as it gets closer to release.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed