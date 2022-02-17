Marvel Unlimited Adapts “Jack and the Beanstalk” with “Marvel Fairy Tales #1”

Today, February 17th, Marvel Unlimited is bringing readers a new story adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk with Marvel Fairy Tales #1.
What’s Happening:
- Kicking off the four-issue series, Marvel Fairy Tales #1 takes on a Jack and the Beanstalk tale with Peter Parker and the Beanstalk Part One.
- When a giant beanstalk grows outside the Daily Bugle building, Peter Parker and his boss, J. Jonah Jameson, start climbing up it to learn what mysteries await in the clouds.
- Jack and the Beanstalk, is a story that's been told here on Earth for over five millenia, but Marvel still found a way to tell it in a way you've never seen before!
- Thrill as Spider-Man tries to keep J. Jonah Jameson from doing whatever he wants. Gasp as JJJ steals from giants all in the service of you, the audience of the Daily Bugle. Enjoy a classic fairy tale brought to you with all the high adventure, comedy and care of the Marvel Universe!
- Writer Ryan North says:
- “The idea was ‘fairy tales as an Infinity Comic’ and given a vertical medium full of scrolling, I went to the most vertical fairy tale there is: Jack and the Beanstalk. It ended up fitting really well into the Marvel Universe… Jack is honestly a huge greedy jerk (invading a stranger's house multiple times, stealing things endlessly), which mapped really nicely onto everyone's high-maintenance newspaperman, J. Jonah Jameson.”
- “JJJ and Spidey are great together, you can basically sit back and watch the sparks fly. But, having them being forced to team up against giants who want to grind their bones to make their bread might be something neither of them have faced before.”
- The creative team of the four issues includes writer Ryan North, colorist Ian Herring, letterer Joe Sabino, and a rotating group of artists including Jay Fosgitt, Dax Gordine, and Gustavo Duarte.