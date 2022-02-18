Disney Parks Blog Reveals New Merchandise for 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend

On your marks, get set, go! runDisney is back and next week marks the return of the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend. In anticipation of the upcoming events, the Disney Parks Blog is giving fans a peek at this year’s themed merchandise which features Mulan, Tiana and more.

The 2022 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend is just a week away and in celebration of the fan favorite event, the Disney Parks Blog Walt Disney World

runDisney fans have long loved the Princess Half Marathon which celebrates the qualities of courage and kindness that are part of every Disney Princess’ story.

This year’s race is presented by CORKCICLE Mulan Cinderella Tiana Moana



This year’s event merchandise includes a variety of event logo performance apparel such as shirts and CORKCICLE drinkware.

Other race weekend items include the debut of a new runDisney Spirit Jersey as well as Annual Passholder apparel.

The collections will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo

In the past, select merchandise has also been made available to runners and their families post race near the reunion and recovery areas.

runDisney Health & Fitness Expo:

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend participants and guests are invited to attend during the following dates and times:

Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022: 10 am – 8 pm

Friday, Feb. 25, 2022: 10 am – 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

